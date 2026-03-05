Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2026

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 768,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,753,923.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, December 17th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,950 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $355,509.00.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBAGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Consumer Edge reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

