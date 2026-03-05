Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) CEO Feng-Ming Wang Sells 50,000 Shares

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $3,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 768,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,753,923.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Feng-Ming Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Feng-Ming Wang sold 4,950 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $355,509.00.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $56.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.95. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $96.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Institutional Trading of Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 19.42%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Consumer Edge reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, specializing in video compression, image processing and computer vision technologies. The company designs low-power, high-definition system-on-chip (SoC) solutions that enable the capture, processing and streaming of video in a variety of embedded applications. Ambarella’s platforms combine advanced video encoding, multi-core central processing units and hardware accelerators to deliver high-resolution imaging with low power consumption.

Ambarella’s product portfolio caters to multiple markets, including security and surveillance, automotive vision, wearable cameras, drones and robotics.

