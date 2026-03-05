Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 252,216 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Stock Performance
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.
Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com
Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:
- Positive Sentiment: OpenAI strategic partnership validates AWS AI demand — Amazon’s multi‑year deal with OpenAI (including an initial tranche and a potential investment of up to $50B plus large workload commitments) reassures investors that high capex is backed by long‑duration customer demand. Amazon’s OpenAI tie-up ‘positive proof’ for AI growth
- Positive Sentiment: Expansion of AI infrastructure — Amazon is buying a Virginia campus (~$427M) and continuing large data‑center investments to host AI workloads, supporting long‑term AWS revenue growth. Amazon invests $427M in new AI data hub
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street support and high price targets — Many analysts remain bullish (numerous Buy/Outperform ratings and a median price target well above current levels), which provides technical and sentiment support for a rebound. Analyst commentary and price targets
- Neutral Sentiment: Pledge to self‑power AI data centers — Amazon joined other big tech firms in a White House pledge to provide their own power for AI data centers; helpful for long‑run grid resilience but vague on sourcing and near‑term impact. Top tech companies sign Trump’s pledge
- Neutral Sentiment: Operational expansion in retail markets — Initiatives like 15‑minute delivery rollout in Brazil signal growth initiatives in international commerce, but they are incremental vs. the AWS/AI story. Amazon deploys 15-minute delivery in Brazil
- Negative Sentiment: Drone strikes damaged Middle East AWS facilities — Physical damage and prolonged outages in UAE and Bahrain introduce operational risk, customer disruption and potential remediation costs; these headlines have weighed on sentiment periodically. Amazon’s Bahrain data center targeted by Iran
- Negative Sentiment: Job cuts and robotics scaling back — Recent layoffs in the robotics unit and reports of reduced robot deployments are a reminder of near‑term cost pressures and restructuring that can hurt execution narratives. Amazon cuts more jobs in robotics unit
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — A CEO Form 4 shows a small sale (1,000 shares); while modest in size, continued insider sales across the company are watched by investors as a negative signal. SEC filing: insider sale
Insider Transactions at Amazon.com
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
