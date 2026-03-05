Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572,827 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 252,216 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $345,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $216.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 target price on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $3,642,860.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,461,661.70. The trade was a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,686 shares of company stock worth $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

