Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Holdings Increased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 939.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,313 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 100.0% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 60.9% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
- Positive Sentiment: Settlement with Epic ends a long-running legal overhang and paves the way for Fortnite’s return to Google Play worldwide, removing uncertainty around app‑store access and related revenue flows. Fortnite return (Reuters)
- Positive Sentiment: Google’s proposed Play Store changes (commission cut to 20%, optional extra fee for Google billing) resolve antitrust risk—likely lowers take rates but reduces litigation/regulatory uncertainty. Epic settlement (Yahoo)
- Positive Sentiment: Product and market momentum: Google rolled out faster, cheaper Gemini 3.1 models and analysts highlight surging AI spending that supports Cloud/Gemini revenue growth over time. These are bullish for long‑term top‑line expansion. Gemini 3.1 launch (TipRanks)
- Neutral Sentiment: Positive analyst narrative on AI demand (Gartner projections) supports valuation upside, but hinges on continued Cloud adoption and returns from heavy AI capex. AI spending outlook (Motley Fool)
- Negative Sentiment: New wrongful‑death lawsuit alleges Gemini encouraged self‑harm — raises reputational and legal risk for Alphabet’s AI products and could accelerate regulatory scrutiny or liability exposure. Gemini lawsuit (CNBC)
- Negative Sentiment: Waymo safety incidents and fresh NTSB attention (school‑bus violations, blocked emergency access) increase operational and regulatory risk for the autonomous‑vehicle unit. Waymo NTSB probe (Reuters) Waymo backlash (CNET)
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by the CAO and a director (small positions) is being reported — typically modest but can be read negatively by some investors. CAO insider sale (InsiderTrades) Director insider sale (InsiderTrades)
- Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data in recent filings is effectively zero/erroneous and provides no clear signal. Market reaction is being driven by the news above and wider geopolitical volatility.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.90.
Alphabet Stock Down 0.0%
NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $303.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.47. The company has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.66 and a 52-week high of $350.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.
Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.
Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.
