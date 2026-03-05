Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL) Short Interest Down 14.1% in February

Alpha Technology Group Limited (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,944 shares, a decrease of 14.1% from the January 29th total of 25,543 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 6,489 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Alpha Technology Group Stock Down 0.3%

ATGL stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.02. Alpha Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00.

Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alpha Technology Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alpha Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

About Alpha Technology Group

Alpha Technology Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based information technology services in Hong Kong. The company primarily offers cloud-based and customized customer relationship management and enterprise resource planning systems; web and mobile application development services; artificial intelligence powered optical character recognition services; and technological support and maintenance, and other services, such as maintaining and enhancing services for systems. It serves customers from various industries, including consulting, real estate, architectural design, carpark management, electronic payment services, logistics, investments, retail, textiles, wholesale and distribution, social services, etc.

