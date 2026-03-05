Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Pushkal Garg Sells 1,717 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.66, for a total value of $562,592.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 25,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,806.46. This represents a 6.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pushkal Garg also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50.

On Friday, February 13th, Pushkal Garg sold 2,242 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $695,199.36.

On Monday, January 12th, Pushkal Garg sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total transaction of $547,933.70.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $327.30 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.87 and a 52-week high of $495.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.40 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $355.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.41.

Key Stories Impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 6.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Alnylam Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover cardiovascular genetic targets; deal includes up to $10M in upfront payments plus research funding and up to $1.13B in milestones — expands Alnylam’s RNAi target pipeline into cardiovascular disease and could add high‑value, long‑term opportunities. Tenaya collaboration

Strategic research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover cardiovascular genetic targets; deal includes up to $10M in upfront payments plus research funding and up to $1.13B in milestones — expands Alnylam’s RNAi target pipeline into cardiovascular disease and could add high‑value, long‑term opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reported reimbursement win and favorable trial progress noted in recent coverage — improves near‑term commercial visibility for approved RNAi drugs and supports the view that current valuation may underprice upcoming revenue drivers. Reimbursement and trial progress

Reported reimbursement win and favorable trial progress noted in recent coverage — improves near‑term commercial visibility for approved RNAi drugs and supports the view that current valuation may underprice upcoming revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwind: a large orphan‑drug market outlook reinforces long‑term demand for Alnylam’s rare‑disease franchises, supporting sustained growth potential for marketed and pipeline RNAi therapies. Orphan‑drug market

Industry tailwind: a large orphan‑drug market outlook reinforces long‑term demand for Alnylam’s rare‑disease franchises, supporting sustained growth potential for marketed and pipeline RNAi therapies. Neutral Sentiment: Former Alnylam CEO John Maraganore joined Protego Biopharma’s board — notable industry movement but not directly material to Alnylam’s operations. Maraganore appointment

Former Alnylam CEO John Maraganore joined Protego Biopharma’s board — notable industry movement but not directly material to Alnylam’s operations. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported as zero shares appears to be a reporting glitch (days‑to‑cover shown as 0.0); unlikely to be a real driver of positioning today.

Short‑interest data reported as zero shares appears to be a reporting glitch (days‑to‑cover shown as 0.0); unlikely to be a real driver of positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by the CEO and multiple EVPs (sales reported March 2–3, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and several senior execs); while insiders retain large holdings, the clustered sales (disclosed proceeds in the low‑millions) can create near‑term negative sentiment and selling pressure. CEO SEC filing InsiderTrades summary

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $529.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $477.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.