Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald Sells 1,652 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total value of $528,193.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Monday, March 2nd, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,598 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $523,584.70.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,041 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.96, for a total value of $677,530.36.

On Friday, February 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,959 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.08, for a total value of $607,446.72.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 2,290 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.33, for a total value of $848,055.70.

On Monday, January 12th, Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70.

NASDAQ ALNY traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $326.50. The company had a trading volume of 74,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.41. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a PE ratio of 190.94 and a beta of 0.36. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.87 and a 12-month high of $495.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Freedom Capital upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Leerink Partners dropped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $477.96.

Positive Sentiment: Strategic research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover cardiovascular genetic targets; deal includes up to $10M in upfront payments plus research funding and up to $1.13B in milestones — expands Alnylam’s RNAi target pipeline into cardiovascular disease and could add high‑value, long‑term opportunities. Tenaya collaboration

Strategic research collaboration with Tenaya Therapeutics to discover cardiovascular genetic targets; deal includes up to $10M in upfront payments plus research funding and up to $1.13B in milestones — expands Alnylam’s RNAi target pipeline into cardiovascular disease and could add high‑value, long‑term opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reported reimbursement win and favorable trial progress noted in recent coverage — improves near‑term commercial visibility for approved RNAi drugs and supports the view that current valuation may underprice upcoming revenue drivers. Reimbursement and trial progress

Reported reimbursement win and favorable trial progress noted in recent coverage — improves near‑term commercial visibility for approved RNAi drugs and supports the view that current valuation may underprice upcoming revenue drivers. Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwind: a large orphan‑drug market outlook reinforces long‑term demand for Alnylam’s rare‑disease franchises, supporting sustained growth potential for marketed and pipeline RNAi therapies. Orphan‑drug market

Industry tailwind: a large orphan‑drug market outlook reinforces long‑term demand for Alnylam’s rare‑disease franchises, supporting sustained growth potential for marketed and pipeline RNAi therapies. Neutral Sentiment: Former Alnylam CEO John Maraganore joined Protego Biopharma’s board — notable industry movement but not directly material to Alnylam’s operations. Maraganore appointment

Former Alnylam CEO John Maraganore joined Protego Biopharma’s board — notable industry movement but not directly material to Alnylam’s operations. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest data reported as zero shares appears to be a reporting glitch (days‑to‑cover shown as 0.0); unlikely to be a real driver of positioning today.

Short‑interest data reported as zero shares appears to be a reporting glitch (days‑to‑cover shown as 0.0); unlikely to be a real driver of positioning today. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling by the CEO and multiple EVPs (sales reported March 2–3, including CEO Yvonne Greenstreet and several senior execs); while insiders retain large holdings, the clustered sales (disclosed proceeds in the low‑millions) can create near‑term negative sentiment and selling pressure. CEO SEC filing InsiderTrades summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

