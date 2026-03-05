AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Major Shareholder Jorey Chernett Buys 80,000 Shares

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Jorey Chernett bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 6,322,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,811,664.81. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Jorey Chernett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 4th, Jorey Chernett acquired 30,000 shares of AirSculpt Technologies stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AIRS traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.95. The company had a trading volume of 216,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,786. AirSculpt Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $121.45 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 102,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 32.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 239.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIRS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AirSculpt Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AirSculpt Technologies currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $6.00.

AirSculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: AIRS) is a medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive body contouring. The company’s flagship AirSculpt® platform combines pneumatic power with precision microcannulas to deliver fat removal, transfer and sculpting procedures. AirSculpt Technologies partners with both company-owned and franchised cosmetic surgery practices to offer a streamlined, office-based alternative to traditional liposuction.

Through its proprietary system, AirSculpt Technologies provides both consumers and medical professionals with an integrated solution that emphasizes reduced downtime, smaller incision sites, and more predictable outcomes.

