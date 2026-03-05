Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) CFO Elinor Mertz Sells 3,750 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CFO Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,314,210. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Elinor Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, February 2nd, Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $487,500.00.

On Friday, January 2nd, Elinor Mertz sold 3,750 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $509,775.00.

On Friday, December 12th, Elinor Mertz sold 7,500 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $975,000.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.5%

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.54. 1,179,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,954,647. The company has a market cap of $83.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $121.00 target price on Airbnb in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc (NASDAQ: ABNB) operates a global online marketplace that connects travelers with hosts offering short-term lodging, unique accommodations and related travel experiences. The company’s core platform enables individuals and professional property managers to list private homes, apartments, single rooms and entire properties, while providing search, booking and payment processing for guests. Airbnb earns revenue primarily through service fees charged to guests and hosts and offers tools to facilitate reservations, communications, and logistics between parties.

Beyond accommodations, Airbnb has expanded its product portfolio to include curated experiences led by local hosts, higher-end offerings such as Airbnb Luxe, and programs aimed at enhancing quality and safety like Airbnb Plus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.