AI Companions (AIC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.24 Million

AI Companions (AIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One AI Companions token can now be bought for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AI Companions has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. AI Companions has a total market cap of $60.39 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of AI Companions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AI Companions

AI Companions’ launch date was September 9th, 2024. AI Companions’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. AI Companions’ official message board is medium.com/@aicompanions. The Reddit community for AI Companions is https://reddit.com/r// and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AI Companions is aivcompanions.com. AI Companions’ official Twitter account is @aiv_companions.

AI Companions Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Companions (AIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AI Companions has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 749,999,700 in circulation. The last known price of AI Companions is 0.05990725 USD and is up 4.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,539,035.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aivcompanions.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Companions directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Companions should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Companions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

