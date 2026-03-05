AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter. AerSale had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 1.73%.

Here are the key takeaways from AerSale’s conference call:

Adjusted profitability improved materially—Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose to $15.2M (up 17.1% YoY) and full-year adjusted EBITDA was $46.1M (up 38.2%), with adjusted diluted EPS of $0.33 versus $0.18 a year ago.

The company is shifting toward more recurring, predictable revenue (USM, leasing, component MROs, AerSafe) and is bringing new capacity online—Millington heavy checks, a new 90,000 sq ft aerostructures facility, pneumatic expansion, and FAA approvals for 737 MAX/787 landing gear—saying total capacity potential now likely exceeds the prior ~$50M estimate.

The company is shifting toward more recurring, predictable revenue (USM, leasing, component MROs, AerSafe) and is bringing new capacity online—Millington heavy checks, a new 90,000 sq ft aerostructures facility, pneumatic expansion, and FAA approvals for 737 MAX/787 landing gear—saying total capacity potential now likely exceeds the prior ~$50M estimate. A near-term revenue tailwind from AerSafe is expected as operators prepare for the FAA FQIS AD compliance deadline (Nov 2026); management says AerSafe backlog already exceeds all of last year’s sales.

A near-term revenue tailwind from AerSafe is expected as operators prepare for the FAA FQIS AD compliance deadline (Nov 2026); management says AerSafe backlog already exceeds all of last year's sales.

Management remains disciplined on feedstock pricing amid a constrained, hyper‑competitive market—2025 feedstock acquisitions were $99.6M, win rates fell to ~6% for the year, and the company starts 2026 with about $364M of inventory and $71.6M of total liquidity.

AerSale Stock Performance

ASLE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.32. 192,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 4.41. AerSale has a 52 week low of $5.56 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.43 million, a PE ratio of 56.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ASLE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AerSale in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on AerSale from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerSale presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of AerSale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of AerSale by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in AerSale during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in AerSale in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerSale

AerSale Inc is an integrated aftermarket solutions provider serving the global commercial, defense and business aviation markets. The company specializes in aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO), asset leasing and aviation parts distribution. Its key offerings include airframe heavy maintenance, engine tear‐down and component overhaul, used serviceable material programs and end‐of‐life aircraft disassembly. Through these services, AerSale supports operators seeking to optimize fleet availability, extend asset life cycles and reduce maintenance costs.

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

Featured Stories

