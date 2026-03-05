AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Trading 9.6% Higher – Here’s Why

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $237.00 and last traded at $228.30. 5,447,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 1,890,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.32.

Key Headlines Impacting AeroVironment

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVAV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.33.

AeroVironment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 150.7% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,300. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $235,220.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 16,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,527.20. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,910. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

Featured Articles

