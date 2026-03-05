AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Down 2.6% – Time to Sell?

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $213.00 and last traded at $220.56. 2,352,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 1,896,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $391.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.33.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.46 and its 200-day moving average is $293.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.08.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.16 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 5.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 150.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.400-3.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 879 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $235,220.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 16,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,527.20. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total transaction of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,014.48. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 4,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,910 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

