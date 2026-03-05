aelf Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.11 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 5th. aelf has a total market cap of $63.47 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.0775 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, aelf has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000090 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000797 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 996,446,200 coins and its circulating supply is 818,995,606 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com.

aelf Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf’s technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. Telegram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, Medium”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

