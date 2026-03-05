Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Up 23.3% in February

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,838,876 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the January 29th total of 1,490,855 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 480,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the second quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 79.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Up 2.0%

ATGE opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.88 and its 200 day moving average is $116.80. Adtalem Global Education has a fifty-two week low of $86.26 and a fifty-two week high of $156.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $503.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.72 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATGE. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

Further Reading

