Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Trading Down 14.6% – What’s Next?

Accor SA – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) traded down 14.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.9425. 5,810 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 44,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accor has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Accor alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accor

Accor Stock Up 3.6%

About Accor

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Accor is a leading global hospitality group headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France, with operations spanning more than 100 countries across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa. Founded in 1967 by Paul Dubrule and Gérard Pélisson, the company has grown from a single motel in Lille into one of the world’s largest hotel operators and owners, offering accommodation and hospitality services to both leisure and business travelers.

The company’s extensive brand portfolio covers a wide spectrum of market segments, ranging from luxury and premium offerings to midscale and economy hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.