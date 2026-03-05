Absci Conference: Agentic AI Push and ABS-201 Hair-Loss Program Take Center Stage

Executives from Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) used a conference presentation to emphasize the company’s focus on building clinical-stage drug assets using artificial intelligence, with management repeatedly framing long-term value creation around programs that advance into and through the clinic rather than standalone platform monetization.

Get alerts:

Management highlights “agentic AI” as a near-term inflection in discovery workflows

Chief Executive Officer Sean McClain described Absci as a “clinical stage AI drug discovery company” and said that while new AI models are being developed rapidly, “what really matters at the end of the day is the assets that you have in the clinic and what those readouts are ultimately going to be.”

Absci reiterates asset-centric strategy over SaaS-style platform monetization

McClain pointed to what he called the emergence of “agentic AI” as a major development for early discovery. He said Absci has been able to use its de novo design capabilities to generate antibodies against “zero prior epitopes,” including targets he characterized as hard to drug. Looking ahead, he outlined a vision in which AI systems could help identify novel targets, select epitopes, design antibodies, and propose experiments to validate pathways “in a very autonomous manner,” enabling faster mechanism validation and scaling discovery efforts.

Asked about Absci’s “North Star” for value creation, McClain said the value is “in the asset itself,” with the platform serving as an important enabler. He argued that because models can be replicated quickly and new models appear frequently, it may be difficult for companies in the space to sustain a business model “solely focused on selling your platform as a service.”

Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer Zach Johnson echoed the asset-driven approach, saying the platform is becoming more efficient and is generating multiple programs, but that Absci can only take a limited number into late-stage development. The company said it intends to advance select programs internally—highlighting ABS-201 as a key example—while looking to partner other assets earlier to help fund development and platform work.

ABS-201: Prolactin receptor antibody positioned for androgenic alopecia and beyond

Management devoted most of the discussion to ABS-201, a prolactin receptor antibody being developed for androgenic alopecia (AGA). McClain characterized the mechanism as a “master regulatory switch for hair regrowth” and discussed preclinical and ex vivo work supporting the program. He said Absci worked with hair researcher Professor Ralf Paus using ex vivo human scalp biopsy samples and observed stem cell growth within six days, along with changes in growth-factor signaling and hair-growth indicators. He also cited findings in stump-tailed macaques that he said showed full hair regrowth over six months and durability of regrowth for more than four years after treatment.

Johnson framed the program’s potential return profile around market size, development cost, and speed. Based on the company’s market research, he said Absci believes the total addressable market in the U.S. alone could be “north of $25 billion.” He also said the company believes registrational studies could be conducted for under $100 million and that trial recruitment could be rapid, adding that key opinion leaders have suggested patients could be “wait-listed” to participate. Johnson said the company’s current plan could support an approval “circa 2030,” while noting that additional details are expected later in the year.

On patient adoption, management said interviews, KOL work, and a commissioned consumer survey of 610 patients suggest ABS-201 could both expand the treated population and attract patients already using existing therapies. McClain said Absci does not view ABS-201 as necessarily competitive with standard treatments such as minoxidil, and expects some patients may use therapies in combination.

Phase 1 design: Johnson said the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion includes four cohorts, all administered intravenously to maximize exposure and support pharmacokinetic modeling.

Johnson said the single-ascending dose (SAD) portion includes four cohorts, all administered intravenously to maximize exposure and support pharmacokinetic modeling. Multiple-ascending dose (MAD): The planned MAD portion will test three doses in a randomized, placebo-controlled study. Patients will receive four doses administered every eight weeks.

The planned MAD portion will test three doses in a randomized, placebo-controlled study. Patients will receive four doses administered every eight weeks. Readouts: The company expects a 13-week interim readout in the second half of the year and a 26-week final readout early next year, focused on target area hair growth and secondaries including hair thickness and pigmentation, alongside global photography.

The company expects a 13-week interim readout in the second half of the year and a 26-week final readout early next year, focused on target area hair growth and secondaries including hair thickness and pigmentation, alongside global photography. Status update: Management said the third SAD cohort has been dosed and the fourth cohort is expected to be dosed shortly.

On dosing convenience, Johnson said Absci has introduced half-life extension mutations and is “expecting potentially a dose every 2 months,” though he emphasized the company will be able to answer more fully after reviewing pharmacokinetic data. Management discussed a concept of several doses over a six-month period targeting high receptor occupancy, with potential durability measured over time; however, Johnson said the company likely would not seek durability claims on the initial label, instead tracking durability in follow-up and post-approval settings.

Endometriosis Phase 2 planned; TL1A program nearing end of Phase 1

McClain also discussed prolactin receptor biology beyond hair loss, describing receptor expression throughout the body and associating the pathway with stress and autoimmune-related mechanisms. For endometriosis, he said increased prolactin is believed to drive lesion formation and pain sensitization, and he said the company sees proof of concept from the “HOPE study.” Absci said it plans to start a Phase 2 endometriosis study in the fourth quarter of this year and indicated it could move from Phase 1 safety exposure into Phase 2.

On ABS-101, a TL1A program, Johnson said Absci is completing its Phase 1 study, expecting roughly another quarter to finish. He said the company is actively engaged with potential partners and is particularly interested in working with a partner on a “novel indication” where TL1A has not been explored, with hopes to announce something later this year. Johnson added that Absci is devoting its internal resources and capital toward advancing ABS-201.

Commercial framing: dermatology first, with longer-term direct-to-consumer potential

Management discussed commercialization considerations for ABS-201 in a market they described as increasingly consumer-driven. McClain said the initial launch plan would focus on dermatologists, but over the long term he sees a direct-to-consumer model similar to trends observed with GLP-1 drugs, potentially influenced by social media and brand-building dynamics. Johnson added that patient feedback highlighted psychological impacts of hair loss, which he said extend beyond aesthetics.

In closing remarks, management suggested the market may not fully reflect ABS-201’s potential in the current share price. Johnson said analysts have told the company they have difficulty publishing valuations because implied targets are “so far away” from current trading levels, and he expressed confidence that the gap could narrow over the next six months.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation (NASDAQ: ABSI) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning, synthetic biology and automation to accelerate the discovery and development of protein-based therapeutics. The company’s Integrated Drug Creation® (IDC®) platform is designed to identify and produce novel antibody and enzyme candidates at speeds and scales that traditional biopharma discovery methods cannot match. Absci works with pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners to generate, screen and optimize protein molecules for a wide range of therapeutic applications.

The core of Absci’s offering is its end-to-end discovery engine, which combines proprietary algorithms, high-throughput laboratory automation and a deep learning framework.

Featured Stories