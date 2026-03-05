Abbott Laboratories $ABT Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 724,092 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 73,450 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $96,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $29,000. Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 81.3% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 38,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458,267.34. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT stock opened at $113.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.15.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

