AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.91 and last traded at $3.91, with a volume of 3821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.7060.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

About AAC Technologies

AAC Technologies is a leading designer and manufacturer of miniaturized acoustic components and haptic solutions for the global consumer electronics industry. The company’s product portfolio includes micro speakers, receivers, microphones based on micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS), vibration motors and linear resonant actuators, as well as precision camera modules and related optical components. These technologies are widely used in smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearable devices, automotive infotainment systems and Internet-of-Things applications.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Shenzhen, China, AAC Technologies has grown into a key supplier for many of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

