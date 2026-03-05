a2 Milk (OTCMKTS:ACOPF) Shares Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of The a2 Milk Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ACOPF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.5940 and last traded at $6.5940. 1,097 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.5350.

a2 Milk Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average of $5.87.

About a2 Milk

a2 Milk Company is a producer and marketer of branded dairy and nutritional products, distinguished by its focus on milk containing only the A2 type of beta‐casein protein. Headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand, the company markets a portfolio that includes fresh milk, milk powders, infant formula, cream and butter under the “a2” brand. Its product formulas are designed to cater to consumers who seek alternatives to conventional milk proteins, with research suggesting potential digestive benefits associated with A2 protein consumption.

Since its founding in 2000 by Dr.

