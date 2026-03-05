A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) SVP Darrell Schuh Sells 1,104 Shares

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) SVP Darrell Schuh sold 1,104 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $82,126.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 2,201 shares in the company, valued at $163,732.39. This represents a 33.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of AOS traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.10. 357,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,975. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.83. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $81.86.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 14.26%.The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Grey Ledge Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $69.00 target price on A. O. Smith and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $77.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation, based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a leading manufacturer of water heating and water treatment products for residential and commercial applications. Since its founding in 1874, the company has built a reputation for producing reliable, energy-efficient water heaters, boilers and pressure vessels. Its product portfolio encompasses gas, electric, condensing and tankless water heaters, as well as specialty boilers designed to meet a variety of building and industrial needs.

The company operates through two primary segments: North America and Asia.

