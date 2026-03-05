65,500 Shares in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation $SIMO Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.19% of Silicon Motion Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth $75,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter valued at $108,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 23.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $122.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.