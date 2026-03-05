58,900 Shares in Ambiq Micro, Inc. $AMBQ Purchased by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ambiq Micro, Inc. (NYSE:AMBQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBQ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ambiq Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ambiq Micro during the third quarter worth $101,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ambiq Micro in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

NYSE:AMBQ opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.06 million and a P/E ratio of -1.42. Ambiq Micro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $51.76.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Tautges sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 48,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,126. This trade represents a 13.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott Mclean Hanson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 122,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,807,358. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ambiq Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) is a semiconductor company specializing in the design and development of ultra-low-power microcontroller units (MCUs) and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs). The company’s core technology leverages sub-threshold voltage operation to dramatically reduce energy consumption, enabling extended battery life in a broad range of portable and always-on devices. Ambiq’s products are particularly well suited for applications where power efficiency is critical, such as wearable electronics, IoT sensors, medical monitoring equipment, and industrial automation systems.

The company’s flagship product family, the Apollo series of MCUs, offers multi-core architectures, integrated wireless connectivity options, and advanced security features.

