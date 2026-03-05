53,324 Shares in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF $TPSC Acquired by Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPSC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the third quarter worth $4,610,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 274,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after buying an additional 68,032 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 234,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 133,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 63,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TPSC stock opened at $44.51 on Thursday. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20.

Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF Increases Dividend

About Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. This is a boost from Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00.

The Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of U.S small-caps screened for defined Christian values. TPSC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

