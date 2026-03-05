42,600 Shares in Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW Acquired by Rpo LLC

Rpo LLC acquired a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Bitwise Ethereum ETF makes up 0.1% of Rpo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Trading Up 8.8%

Shares of ETHW opened at $15.41 on Thursday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.09.

About Bitwise Ethereum ETF

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

