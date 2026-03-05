3i Group (LON:III) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

3i Group (LON:III – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,929 and last traded at GBX 2,929, with a volume of 2085437 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,187.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on III shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of 3i Group to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,250 to GBX 3,000 in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of 3i Group from GBX 4,300 to GBX 4,200 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 target price on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,000.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,271.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,641.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

In other 3i Group news, insider Simon Borrows purchased 30,000 shares of 3i Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,490 per share, for a total transaction of £1,047,000. Insiders have acquired 30,009 shares of company stock worth $104,729,139 over the last 90 days. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3i is an investment company specialising in Private Equity and Infrastructure. We invest in mid-market companies headquartered in Europe and North America.

We generate attractive returns for our shareholders and co-investors by investing in private equity and infrastructure assets.

As proprietary capital investors we have a long-term, responsible approach.

We aim to compound value through thoughtful origination, disciplined investment and active management of our assets, driving sustainable growth in our investment companies.

