31,088 Shares in Tempus AI, Inc. $TEM Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TEM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 22.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,441,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,032,000 after buying an additional 1,706,837 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tempus AI by 411.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after acquiring an additional 522,443 shares during the last quarter. Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth $26,620,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 1,747.6% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 413,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,247,000 after purchasing an additional 390,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Polovin sold 10,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $660,334.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,654,424.58. This represents a 7.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Phelps sold 9,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $562,445.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 79,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,464.88. This represents a 10.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 590,109 shares of company stock valued at $37,056,566. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tempus AI stock opened at $51.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 5.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.91. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $104.32.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tempus AI from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tempus AI from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Tempus AI from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company’s core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

