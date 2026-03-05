230,671 Shares in Cellebrite DI Ltd. $CLBT Purchased by Norwood Investment Partners LP

Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 230,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,000. Cellebrite DI comprises 3.7% of Norwood Investment Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 133,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 6.8% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 187,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cellebrite DI by 214.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 64,049 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 18.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLBT shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cellebrite DI from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBT opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.30. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $128.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. Cellebrite DI had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 16.47%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company’s technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company’s flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

