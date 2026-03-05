200,045 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. $LEVI Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,045 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 181.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,645 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97,800 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the first quarter valued at $224,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,286 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,597,687 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 52,332 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on LEVI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $24.82.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Jason Gowans sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $873,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,704.17. This trade represents a 30.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Jedrzejek sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total value of $44,060.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 106,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,632.80. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 49,341 shares of company stock valued at $1,068,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.