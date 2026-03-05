1stdibs.com Q1 EPS Estimate Boosted by Northland Securities

1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Securities lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for 1stdibs.com in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities analyst B. Brooks now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Northland Securities has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1stdibs.com’s current full-year earnings is ($0.52) per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for 1stdibs.com’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

1stdibs.com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. 1stdibs.com had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

DIBS has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered 1stdibs.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1stdibs.com in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $5.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.47. 1stdibs.com has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

In other 1stdibs.com news, General Counsel Melanie F. Goins sold 11,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total value of $67,324.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 213,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,885.28. This represents a 5.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David S. Rosenblatt sold 73,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $436,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,976,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,644.56. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,569 shares of company stock valued at $664,951. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in 1stdibs.com by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.com during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in 1stdibs.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 1stdibs.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in 1stdibs.com by 43.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1stDibs.com is an online marketplace specializing in high-end furniture, fine art, jewelry, watches, fashion and decor. The platform curates offerings from independent dealers, galleries and luxury brands, enabling vetted sellers to reach discerning buyers around the world. Headquartered in New York with an additional office in Paris, 1stDibs has built a reputation for quality and authenticity through rigorous seller screening and detailed item vetting.

Launched in 2001 by founder Michael Bruno, the company has grown into a leading destination for both private collectors and interior design professionals.

