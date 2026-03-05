15,454 Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Bought by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Everus Construction Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 218,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Everus Construction Group by 61.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 61.7% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,427,000 after buying an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the third quarter worth about $231,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ECG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Everus Construction Group in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.75.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Everus Construction Group stock opened at $118.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.65. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $137.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 3.27.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.36. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Everus Construction Group is based in BISMARCK, N.D.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.