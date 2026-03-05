145,586 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF $XLG Bought by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 145,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,403,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.03. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $39.50 and a 12-month high of $60.63.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index. The Russell 3000 Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index that offers investors access to the United States equity universe representing approximately 98% of the United States equity market.

