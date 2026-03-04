Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zymeworks (NASDAQ:ZYME – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 76.56% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Zymeworks highlighted strong phase 3 HERIZON‑GEA‑01 results for zanidatamab (median PFS >1 year; median OS >2 years) and said Jazz expects to submit a U.S. supplemental BLA in Q1 2026 with potential approval/launch in H2 2026, supporting broader commercial upside.

Zymeworks stands to receive substantial future payments tied to Ziihera — up to about in regulatory and commercial milestones plus tiered royalties (Jazz: 10%–high teens up to $2B then 20%; BeiGene: mid‑single to mid‑double up to $1B then 19.5%) — representing material upside if approvals and sales materialize. FY2025 results showed revenue growth to $106M and a narrower net loss ($81.1M) with $270.6M cash on hand and management forecasting a cash runway beyond 2028 assuming the $440M GEA milestone and the royalty note, but that runway and upside remain contingent on partner regulatory approvals and future milestones.

NASDAQ ZYME opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.23. Zymeworks has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citizens Jmp set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 21st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In related news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $216,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,426.99. This represents a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 30,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $689,712.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 226,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,142,508.14. The trade was a 11.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,673,716. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zymeworks by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 5,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,449 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,765,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,146,000 after acquiring an additional 615,000 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the 4th quarter worth about $44,238,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,595,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 851.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,104,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after purchasing an additional 988,711 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics. The company specializes in engineered antibody and protein therapeutics designed to address a range of unmet medical needs in oncology and other serious diseases. Through its proprietary platforms, Zymeworks aims to create novel bispecific and multispecific molecules that can simultaneously engage multiple targets and recruit immune effector functions to enhance potency and specificity.

At the core of Zymeworks’ innovation is its Azymetric™ bispecific antibody platform, which enables the design of asymmetrical bispecific antibodies with controlled assembly and high stability.

