Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Short Interest Update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,412,337 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the January 29th total of 9,793,959 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,748,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,748,111 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $1.07 on Wednesday, hitting $96.90. The stock had a trading volume of 461,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,891. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $114.44.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 8.56%.The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 164.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE: ZBH) is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company’s product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

