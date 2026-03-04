Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.49, with a volume of 222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZLNDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Zalando from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Zalando Trading Down 2.6%

Zalando Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Zalando SE is a leading European online fashion and lifestyle platform, headquartered in Berlin, Germany. Established in 2008 by Robert Gentz and David Schneider, the company has built a marketplace that connects consumers with a broad selection of apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products. Trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol ZLNDY, Zalando caters to style-conscious shoppers seeking both well-known international brands and emerging designers through its digital storefront.

Since its inception, Zalando has pursued rapid expansion across Europe, launching operations in key markets including Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and the Nordics.

