Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
EQT Stock Performance
NYSE:EQT opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. EQT has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.
Insider Activity
In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $227,474.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,898.22. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in EQT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.
Key EQT News
Here are the key news stories impacting EQT this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target to $68 and kept an “Outperform” rating, implying roughly a mid‑teens upside from current levels — a near‑term bullish analyst signal for the stock. BMO raises EQT price target to $68
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised Q1 and Q2 2026 EPS forecasts for EQT (Q1 to $1.52; Q2 to $0.79) and lifted multi‑year outlooks — these estimate upgrades improve near‑term earnings visibility and support consensus EPS momentum. Zacks raises EQT quarterly estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Industry pieces highlight rising clean‑energy demand and higher U.S. LNG exports lifting natural‑gas prices — a direct tailwind for EQT’s realized prices and free cash flow if sustained. 3 Natural Gas Stocks to Gain on Mounting Clean Energy Demand
- Neutral Sentiment: EQT is part of a GIP/EQT-led investor group (with BlackRock/GIP, CalPERS, QIA mentioned) that agreed to acquire AES for ~$33.4bn — a strategic move into electricity/renewables exposure that could expand EQT’s footprint but alters business mix and capital deployment profile. BlackRock’s GIP and EQT make $33bn bet on electricity demand
- Negative Sentiment: Market risks: natural gas price volatility (examples of sub‑$3 trading) and the scale/complexity of the AES take‑private could strain capital, create execution risk, or weigh on near‑term multiples if investor concerns about funding/leverage intensify. Should Investors Buy Natural Gas While It Stays Below $3?
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.
In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.
