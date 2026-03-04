Zacks Research Weighs in on EQT’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for EQT in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.34. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.23 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. EQT had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on EQT from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.91.

NYSE:EQT opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.53 and its 200-day moving average is $55.00. EQT has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.94%.

In other EQT news, CAO Todd James sold 32,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $1,987,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 58,796 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,611.52. The trade was a 35.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Fenton sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $227,474.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,898.22. The trade was a 6.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in EQT by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in EQT during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is a U.S.-based energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of natural gas. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company concentrates its upstream operations in the Appalachian Basin, producing from major shale formations including the Marcellus and Utica. EQT’s primary product is natural gas, with production activities supported by associated liquids and conventional gas assets where applicable.

In addition to drilling and well development, EQT operates and coordinates the infrastructure and commercial activities necessary to bring gas to market.

