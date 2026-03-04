Zacks Research Upgrades NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX) to “Strong-Buy”

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NWPX. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on NWPX Infrastructure from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded NWPX Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of NWPX opened at $80.96 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. NWPX Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $83.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $774.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NWPX Infrastructure (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. NWPX Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $125.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NWPX Infrastructure will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NWPX Infrastructure news, CFO Aaron Wilkins sold 1,241 shares of NWPX Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $74,584.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,571.20. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Franson sold 5,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $331,296.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,649.25. This represents a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,791 shares of company stock valued at $708,142. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWPX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of NWPX Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in NWPX Infrastructure during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in NWPX Infrastructure by 193.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in NWPX Infrastructure by 75.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in NWPX Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water-related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems. Its products are also used for hydroelectric power systems, wastewater systems, seismic resiliency, and other applications.

