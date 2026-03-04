Zacks Research Upgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Hold

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Baxter International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore lowered their price target on Baxter International from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Baxter International Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $19.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $37.74.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 8.51%.Baxter International’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Baxter International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 111,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,410,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $65,216,000 after purchasing an additional 894,761 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,035 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc is a global healthcare company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products, pharmaceutical therapies and biotechnology-based solutions. The company’s primary business activities are organized around renal care, medication delivery, acute therapies, pharmacy automation, surgical care and biotechnology. Baxter’s offerings are designed to support patient care in hospitals, dialysis centers, nursing homes and other healthcare facilities worldwide.

In the renal care segment, Baxter provides hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis systems, water treatment equipment and related disposables, including dialyzers, bloodlines and catheters.

