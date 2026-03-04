Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for MAA Q4 Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAA. Colliers Securities downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $125.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.90%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

More Mid-America Apartment Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its price target to $150 from $160 but kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid‑teens upside from the current price and signalling continued confidence in MAA’s outlook. Article Title

BTIG trimmed its price target to $150 from $160 but kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid‑teens upside from the current price and signalling continued confidence in MAA’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: MAA announced the regular quarterly dividend on its 8.50% Series I cumulative preferred shares (full quarterly dividend of $1.0625), a routine cash return to preferred holders that supports income profiles but is not a surprise. Article Title

MAA announced the regular quarterly dividend on its 8.50% Series I cumulative preferred shares (full quarterly dividend of $1.0625), a routine cash return to preferred holders that supports income profiles but is not a surprise. Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference (transcript and slideshow available). Investor access to management commentary is useful for fundamentals/strategy clarity but is informational unless new guidance was issued. Article Title

Management presented at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference (transcript and slideshow available). Investor access to management commentary is useful for fundamentals/strategy clarity but is informational unless new guidance was issued. Neutral Sentiment: Press/coverage notes (e.g., AmericanBankingNews) highlighted Zacks’ commentary; these are summaries rather than new data. Article Title

Press/coverage notes (e.g., AmericanBankingNews) highlighted Zacks’ commentary; these are summaries rather than new data. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates modestly (FY2026 down to ~$8.56 from $8.58, FY2027 to $8.79 from $8.82, FY2028 to $9.18 from $9.21; some quarterly cuts to ~ $2.10–$2.20). The cuts are small but across multiple periods, which can pressure sentiment and valuation (MAA trades at a premium P/E ~35). Article Title

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.

MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

