Zacks Research Has Negative Forecast for MAA Q4 Earnings

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2027 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.84 per share.
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($1.74). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $555.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.350-8.710 EPS.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $133.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $125.75 and a fifty-two week high of $173.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.81.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.90%.
Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities
In related news, EVP Adrian Hill bought 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $99,927.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,766 shares in the company, valued at $6,428,821.78. This trade represents a 1.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 5,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total transaction of $750,035.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 49,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,251.35. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 6,079 shares of company stock valued at $838,698 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
More Mid-America Apartment Communities News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mid-America Apartment Communities this week:
- Positive Sentiment: BTIG trimmed its price target to $150 from $160 but kept a “buy” rating, implying roughly a mid‑teens upside from the current price and signalling continued confidence in MAA’s outlook. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: MAA announced the regular quarterly dividend on its 8.50% Series I cumulative preferred shares (full quarterly dividend of $1.0625), a routine cash return to preferred holders that supports income profiles but is not a surprise. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at Citi’s Miami Global Property CEO Conference (transcript and slideshow available). Investor access to management commentary is useful for fundamentals/strategy clarity but is informational unless new guidance was issued. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Press/coverage notes (e.g., AmericanBankingNews) highlighted Zacks’ commentary; these are summaries rather than new data. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed several near‑term and multi‑year EPS estimates modestly (FY2026 down to ~$8.56 from $8.58, FY2027 to $8.79 from $8.82, FY2028 to $9.18 from $9.21; some quarterly cuts to ~ $2.10–$2.20). The cuts are small but across multiple periods, which can pressure sentiment and valuation (MAA trades at a premium P/E ~35). Article Title
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: MAA) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development, redevelopment and operation of multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on high-barrier-to-entry apartment communities, offering a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom homes designed to meet the needs of diverse renter demographics. Its integrated business model encompasses property management, leasing, maintenance and customer service, providing residents with a comprehensive living experience under one ownership platform.
MAA’s portfolio comprises more than 100 communities and over 40,000 apartment homes across key Sun Belt markets.
