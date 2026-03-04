Zacks Research Has Bullish Forecast for NIO FY2025 Earnings

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for NIO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.05). The consensus estimate for NIO’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NIO’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get NIO alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NIO. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of NIO from $8.60 to $6.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group downgraded NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on NIO from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

NIO Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NIO opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of NIO

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the third quarter worth about $266,700,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,120,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,440,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,952,000. Finally, RWC Asset Advisors US LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,761,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about NIO

Here are the key news stories impacting NIO this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (notably FY2026 from -$0.63 to -$0.50 and FY2027 from -$0.34 to -$0.19; Q4‑2027 now modeled at $0.00), indicating analyst confidence in margin and revenue progression. Zacks Research estimate updates

Zacks Research raised multiple quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (notably FY2026 from -$0.63 to -$0.50 and FY2027 from -$0.34 to -$0.19; Q4‑2027 now modeled at $0.00), indicating analyst confidence in margin and revenue progression. Positive Sentiment: February deliveries rose ~57.6% year‑over‑year, a clear demand signal that supports near‑term revenue growth and investor sentiment. NIO, XPeng & Li Auto Post Delivery Results for February

February deliveries rose ~57.6% year‑over‑year, a clear demand signal that supports near‑term revenue growth and investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: NIO announced a software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology partnership with Bosch, which could accelerate ADAS/SW capabilities and improve product differentiation. Nio, Bosch in SDV technology partnership

NIO announced a software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology partnership with Bosch, which could accelerate ADAS/SW capabilities and improve product differentiation. Neutral Sentiment: Search and investor attention on NIO is elevated (coverage/interest pieces), which can increase trading volume and volatility but is not a directional earnings signal by itself. Investors Heavily Search NIO Inc.

Search and investor attention on NIO is elevated (coverage/interest pieces), which can increase trading volume and volatility but is not a directional earnings signal by itself. Neutral Sentiment: An upcoming earnings announcement is scheduled (a near‑term catalyst that could drive larger moves depending on results and guidance). NIO Expected to Announce Earnings

An upcoming earnings announcement is scheduled (a near‑term catalyst that could drive larger moves depending on results and guidance). Negative Sentiment: Offsetting positives, consensus still models annual losses (current full‑year estimates remain negative) and NIO has relatively high leverage and sub‑1x liquidity ratios, which increase risk if growth or margins disappoint.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc is a pioneer in the premium electric vehicle (EV) segment, dedicated to the design, development and manufacture of smart, high-performance EVs. Established in November 2014 and headquartered in Shanghai, China, the company focuses on integrating cutting-edge electric propulsion, advanced connectivity and autonomous driving technologies into its automotive platforms. NIO’s vision centers on creating a holistic user experience that extends beyond the vehicle itself, encompassing energy services and digital solutions.

The company’s product lineup includes flagship SUVs and sedans such as the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and ET5, each engineered to deliver strong performance, long range and a suite of intelligent driver-assistance features.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.