Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in APi Group Corporation $APG

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,122 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,138,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,719,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644,990 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in APi Group by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,150,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247,126 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,149,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,960,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,485,000 after buying an additional 2,077,705 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,623,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,333,000 after buying an additional 1,712,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APG stock opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.42. APi Group Corporation has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $46.89.

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of APi Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $118,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,060. The trade was a 75.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 16,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,977.08. This trade represents a 57.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

