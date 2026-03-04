Wolverine World Wide (WWW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.
- 2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/14/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 1/23/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Argus.
- 1/22/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “outperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from $38.00.
- 1/10/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 1/8/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by Piper Sandler from “overweight” to “neutral”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $22.00.
Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.
