Wolverine World Wide (WWW) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE: WWW) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by Zacks Research from “strong sell” to “hold”.

2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $25.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $18.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.

1/23/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Argus.

1/22/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by BNP Paribas Exane from “outperform” to “neutral”. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from $38.00.

1/10/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.

1/8/2026 – Wolverine World Wide had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $28.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Wolverine World Wide was downgraded by Piper Sandler from “overweight” to “neutral”. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down from $22.00.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc (NYSE: WWW) is a global footwear and apparel company headquartered in Rockford, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures and markets a diversified portfolio of casual, active and performance lifestyle brands. Wolverine World Wide’s offerings span multiple price points and consumer segments, with products that include outdoor and trail footwear, running shoes, casual sneakers, boat shoes, work boots and related apparel and accessories.

Key brands in Wolverine World Wide’s portfolio include Merrell, an outdoor performance footwear brand; Saucony, known for running shoes and athletic gear; Sperry, which popularized boat shoes; Hush Puppies, a casual and comfort‐oriented line; and Keds, a heritage sneaker label.

