Wolfe Repass Sells 13,675 Shares of Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) Stock

Fold Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLD – Get Free Report) CFO Wolfe Repass sold 13,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $19,965.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 196,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,541.16. The trade was a 6.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Wolfe Repass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Wolfe Repass sold 11,281 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $16,019.02.

On Friday, February 27th, Wolfe Repass sold 9,177 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total transaction of $13,581.96.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Wolfe Repass sold 5,245 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.52, for a total transaction of $7,972.40.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Wolfe Repass sold 13,796 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $20,280.12.

On Monday, February 23rd, Wolfe Repass sold 4,179 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $6,226.71.

On Friday, February 20th, Wolfe Repass sold 12,406 shares of Fold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $19,229.30.

On Thursday, February 19th, Wolfe Repass sold 21,857 shares of Fold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.48, for a total value of $32,348.36.

Shares of FLD opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $71.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.23. Fold Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $8.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.94.

Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalyst: Fold set its fourth-quarter 2025 results release and conference call for March 17th — an event that can drive volatility and provide fresh visibility into revenue, margins, and bitcoin-related metrics. Fold To Release Fourth Quarter 2025 Results March 17th

Near-term catalyst: Fold set its fourth-quarter 2025 results release and conference call for March 17th — an event that can drive volatility and provide fresh visibility into revenue, margins, and bitcoin-related metrics. Positive Sentiment: Incidental media attention on “fold” technology (coverage of new foldable phones and devices) could lift name recognition for the ticker “Fold,” potentially drawing short-term retail interest even though these stories are unrelated to Fold’s crypto rewards business. The Motorola Razr Fold is shaping up to be pure flagship

Incidental media attention on “fold” technology (coverage of new foldable phones and devices) could lift name recognition for the ticker “Fold,” potentially drawing short-term retail interest even though these stories are unrelated to Fold’s crypto rewards business. Neutral Sentiment: Industry noise from multiple foldable-device product announcements (Motorola, Lenovo, Apple leaks) is unlikely to affect Fold’s fundamentals — these are consumer tech stories, not crypto-financial services developments. Lenovo Go Fold concept aims to marry the world of foldables & handheld gaming devices

Industry noise from multiple foldable-device product announcements (Motorola, Lenovo, Apple leaks) is unlikely to affect Fold’s fundamentals — these are consumer tech stories, not crypto-financial services developments. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Wolfe Repass disclosed multiple recent sales totaling tens of thousands of shares across late February; concentrated, repeated sales by a senior officer can be perceived negatively by investors and weigh on sentiment. Fold (NASDAQ:FLD) CFO Sells $13,581.96 in Stock

Insider selling: CFO Wolfe Repass disclosed multiple recent sales totaling tens of thousands of shares across late February; concentrated, repeated sales by a senior officer can be perceived negatively by investors and weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Market-data ambiguity: recent short-interest entries in the feed show inconsistent/zero values (NaN and 0 shares), which creates uncertainty for traders in a small-cap, thinly traded name and can amplify downside volatility.

Market-data ambiguity: recent short-interest entries in the feed show inconsistent/zero values (NaN and 0 shares), which creates uncertainty for traders in a small-cap, thinly traded name and can amplify downside volatility. Negative Sentiment: Technical backdrop is weak: FLD is trading below both its 50- and 200-day moving averages and near its 52-week low, signaling limited momentum and raising the bar for positive news to push shares sustainably higher.

Here are the key news stories impacting Fold this week:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fold during the second quarter worth $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Fold in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fold during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fold during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

FLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Fold in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Fold in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Fold, trading under the ticker FLD on the NASDAQ, is a financial technology company specializing in bitcoin rewards and cryptocurrency-based consumer products. The company’s core offering enables users to earn bitcoin on everyday purchases through a prepaid Visa debit card, converting traditional currency transactions into bitcoin rewards at no extra cost. By partnering with major payment networks and merchant platforms, Fold aims to bridge the gap between mainstream spending and digital asset adoption.

Beyond the debit card, Fold offers a mobile application that integrates with the Bitcoin Lightning Network to facilitate faster and more cost-efficient transactions.

