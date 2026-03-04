Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 291,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,803.16. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 27,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,968,840.00.

On Monday, February 2nd, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $132,780.00.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $123,800.00.

Shares of WMB opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.58 and a 1-year high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.10.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 93.46%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Towne Trust Company N.A lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Williams Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

Williams Companies, Inc (NYSE: WMB) is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

