What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for Hut 8 Q1 Earnings?

Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Hut 8 in a report released on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.25) EPS.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of TSE HUT opened at C$65.10 on Monday. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.42 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.66.

Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

