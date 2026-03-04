Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 10,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 8,172 shares.The stock last traded at $16.97 and had previously closed at $17.25.
Westaim Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $566.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200-day moving average of $18.72.
About Westaim
Westaim Corp. (OTCMKTS: WEDXF) is a Toronto-based investment firm focused on creating value through specialized credit, real estate and private equity strategies. The company operates as a capital allocator, partnering with experienced managers to deploy capital across a range of alternative asset classes. Westaim’s platform is designed to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while maintaining a flexible mandate that can adapt to changing market conditions.
Through its private equity activities, Westaim invests alongside established sponsors in opportunities spanning leveraged buyouts, growth equity and carve-out transactions.
