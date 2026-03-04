West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. $WFG Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,174,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,443 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.86% of West Fraser Timber worth $147,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 3.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 5.5% during the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 6.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research raised West Fraser Timber from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

NYSE:WFG opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $57.34 and a 12-month high of $79.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.51%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. (NYSE: WFG) is a leading North American diversified wood products company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company operates a broad portfolio of manufacturing facilities that produce lumber, engineered wood products such as laminated veneer lumber (LVL), oriented strand board (OSB) and plywood, as well as medium density fibreboard (MDF), particleboard, pulp and paper. West Fraser’s integrated production model spans harvesting, milling and finishing, allowing it to serve a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial construction markets.

Founded in 1955 as West Fraser Mills, the company has grown through both organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest lumber producers in the world.

