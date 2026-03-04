Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL) to Strong-Buy

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of SailPoint in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on SailPoint in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SailPoint from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SailPoint in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on SailPoint from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.27.

SailPoint Stock Down 1.0%

SailPoint stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. SailPoint has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

SailPoint (NASDAQ:SAIL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $281.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.35 million. SailPoint had a positive return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 30.87%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. SailPoint has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.220-0.230 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.080-0.09 EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 11,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $228,990.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,057,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,344,493.88. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Matt Mills sold 21,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $410,464.35. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,882,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,208,416.99. This trade represents a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,243 shares of company stock worth $6,924,823.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SailPoint by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 105,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in SailPoint during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SailPoint by 126.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 535,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after buying an additional 299,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 205,606 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: SAIL) is a leading provider of enterprise identity governance solutions that enable organizations to manage and secure user access across on-premises, cloud and hybrid IT environments. Its software automates identity lifecycle management, access certifications, policy enforcement and privileged account governance, helping enterprises reduce security risks, maintain regulatory compliance and streamline IT operations. The company’s flagship offerings include IdentityIQ, a comprehensive on-premises platform, and IdentityNow, a cloud-native identity governance-as-a-service solution.

Founded in 2005 by industry veterans Mark McClain and Kevin Cunningham, SailPoint is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

