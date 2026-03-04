Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.79% from the company’s previous close.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $181.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $221.00 price target on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

Ross Stores stock traded up $12.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.21. 1,680,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,623. The company has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $122.36 and a fifty-two week high of $216.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.75% and a net margin of 9.47%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,265,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,949,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 227,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,645,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the third quarter worth about $1,411,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and raised guidance — ROST reported Q4 EPS of $2.00 and revenue of $6.64B (both above estimates) and provided FY26 EPS guidance of $7.02–7.36 and Q1 EPS guidance of $1.60–1.67 (above consensus), underpinning the bullish reaction.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — Guggenheim raised its target to $226 (buy), Telsey upgraded to "outperform" with a $240 target, and Barclays lifted its target to $221, providing incremental analyst momentum and signaling upside to current levels.

Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase and dividend boost — Management authorized a new two‑year repurchase program and raised the quarterly cash dividend by 10%, lifting shareholder-return expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Stronger traffic and comps — Management said spring shopping is off to a "very strong start" and comps were robust (+9% in Q4), supporting the view that off‑price retail is taking share.

Neutral Sentiment: Premarket/market coverage — Multiple outlets flagged ROST as a premarket gainer following the results, helping explain volatile intraday moves.

Neutral Sentiment: Market context — Roundups noted Ross among market movers alongside unrelated headlines (e.g., biotech/legal settlements, crypto moves), so some price action reflects broader market flows.

Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgrade — Zacks cut ROST from "strong‑buy" to "hold," which may temper some of the upside from analyst upgrades and add selling pressure for shorter‑term traders.

Ross Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: ROST) is an American off‑price retailer headquartered in Dublin, California, that operates the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS store formats. The company sells a broad assortment of apparel, footwear, home fashions, accessories and other soft goods, positioning itself as a value-oriented destination for brand‑name and fashion merchandise at reduced prices.

Ross’s business model centers on opportunistic buying of excess inventory, closeouts, cancelled orders and overstocks from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers.

