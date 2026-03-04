Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Sets New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $243.22 and last traded at $242.8660, with a volume of 289783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.84.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.25%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $266.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Waste Management from $232.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.55.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.57.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Waste Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Waste Management this week:

Positive Sentiment: WM declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.945 per share payable March 27 (record date March 13). The cash return and the predictable dividend schedule support income-focused demand and reinforce the company’s cash generation narrative. WM Announces Cash Dividend

WM declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.945 per share payable March 27 (record date March 13). The cash return and the predictable dividend schedule support income-focused demand and reinforce the company’s cash generation narrative. Neutral Sentiment: Industry/peer news: a third‑party hazardous waste vendor celebrated an anniversary — a sector-level item with limited direct impact on WM’s fundamentals or near-term stock movement. All Clean Hazardous Waste Removal Celebrates Over 12 Years

Industry/peer news: a third‑party hazardous waste vendor celebrated an anniversary — a sector-level item with limited direct impact on WM’s fundamentals or near-term stock movement. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares on March 2 — including VP Michael J. Watson (17,251 shares at ~$241.81, a ~28.1% cut to his stake) and SVP Tara J. Hemmer (4,818 shares at ~$241.83). Smaller sales were filed by senior executives including the CFO. Large officer sales can create short-term selling pressure or signal portfolio rebalancing; investors will watch whether sales continue. Insider Sale SEC Filing (Michael J. Watson)

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 7,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $1,724,044.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,130. The trade was a 32.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,818 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,165,136.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 78,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,084,739.94. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 84,931 shares of company stock valued at $19,834,285 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,990,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,566,508,000 after purchasing an additional 553,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,390,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,820,921,000 after purchasing an additional 281,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,993,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,371,000 after purchasing an additional 117,476 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,668,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,613,000 after buying an additional 277,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,916,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Management

(Get Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.