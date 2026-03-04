Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Research

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VITL. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Vital Farms from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Vital Farms Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Vital Farms stock opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $909.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Vital Farms’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $771,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,361,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,242,711.50. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 16,734 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $586,526.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 649,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,771,424.20. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 66,734 shares of company stock worth $2,092,227 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vital Farms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VITL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vital Farms by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,377,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,692,000 after acquiring an additional 258,092 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vital Farms by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,089,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the second quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Key Vital Farms News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vital Farms this week:

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol VITL, is a U.S.-based food company specializing in pasture-raised egg and dairy products. The company partners with a network of family farms across the United States to produce eggs, butter and related items under a certified humane, pasture-centric farming model. Vital Farms’ supply chain emphasizes animal welfare, environmental stewardship and transparent sourcing, appealing to consumers seeking ethically produced, high-quality ingredients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Vital Farms began by marketing pasture-raised eggs to health- and ethically minded shoppers.

